Hoquiam road work continuing, but changing locations

More traffic changes and work are coming to Hoquiam.

Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay told KXRO that as of today, one lane of traffic on Sumner will be closed for trench preparations and the east lane of Ontario will be closed for storm water construction.

Normal eastbound traffic on Simpson will be restored back to two lanes on the eastside of the Simpson Avenue Bridge.

Starting Friday, March 9th, the east lane of Ontario will remain closed.

Shay says that on Monday, March 12th, one lane of traffic will be closed on Sumner at Ontario for paving, the east lane of Ontario will be closed for paving, and one lane traffic on Simpson at Ontario will be closed for saw-cutting.

From March 13th-March 30th, barricades will be re-installed at bottom of Simpson Avenue Bridge to direct all eastbound traffic down Port Dock due to construction on Simpson from Ontario to 27th which will require both lanes of Simpson to be closed.

Simpson will be open to traffic from March 22nd to 25th during this time, but the detour will be in place to avoid truck traffic problems.

As soon as the intersection of Simpson and Ontario is paved around March 30th, Simpson will be restored to normal traffic from 22nd to Ontario. Traffic will then be detoured down Ontario while the remaining waterline work is completed.