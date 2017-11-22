Hoquiam resident victim of online pet sale scam

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be wary of online sales techniques that seem suspicious.

According to a report, a Hoquiam resident was the victim of a scam when trying to buy a cat online.

They say that the “rather expensive” cat was found on a website and was being sold by a person calling themselves “Gladys Gonzalez”. Gonzalez had being texting the victim from the number 406-709-8288.

This same phone number is linked to a series of other sales of pets across the internet.

In the texts, the scammer said that the cat would be shipped through “Animal Airlines” and they had to be paid with “SmartATM” through Wells Fargo.

The Hoquiam victim made an initial payment, and was then told by “Animal Airlines” that they needed to give them more money.

This is when the victim contacted authorities.

Investigators are attempting to determine from where and who the phone number belongs to, and tell residents that if purchasing items from a seller online this holiday season, to run a search on the phone number as they could be listed as a scam.