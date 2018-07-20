Hoquiam Police offering reward for tips on robbery

The Hoquiam Police Department is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect of a robbery in May.

Hoquiam Police are still looking for the man who robbed Smoketown on May 25th.

They say a canine track of the suspect that evening was unsuccessful and detectives have been following up on leads and tips since the robbery, but so far they have been unable to identify the man.

They ask you to please look at the photos and video that they posted on Facebook and share them with others.

The suspect was confronted at gunpoint by an armed citizen who saw the clerk asking for help outside while the man was inside attempting to pry open the register with a knife.

Police say the suspect was lucky to have slipped out the door without being shot.

They say if the suspect is someone from the Harbor, they believe someone will know him or he will have told the story of being confronted.

The Hoquiam Police Department will provide a $500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

They say the public’s assistance is critical so the person can be identified and brought to justice before he harms someone else.

If you have information, please call Detective Ryan Pearson at 360-532-0892 x 102 and please be sure to leave a message if he is not in his office.

Or you can email him at rpearson@cityofhoquiam.com.

You can also find out more at the Hoquiam Police Facebook Page.