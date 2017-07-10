Hoquiam Police are investigating homicide

Officers were on scene Sunday at a home in the 400 block of Center Street.

After a 95 year old man failed to show up for coffee and was not available by phone, his daughter went to his home and found the man inside deceased.

Hoquiam Police say that evidence indicates a possible burglary that resulted in a homicide.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, as well as detectives from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with the scene.

A “FARO” laser crime scene scanner was used at the home to process the exterior and interior.

This equipment allows police to create a 3D image of the scene, allowing them to revisit the scene multiple times during the investigation.

In addition, the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory is assisting to process the home for evidence.

An autopsy of the 95 year old man has been scheduled by the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

Hoquiam police said “This is the second homicide in Hoquiam in less than a month and we greatly appreciate the assistance and resources of our fellow agencies in this investigation.”

Investigators are currently pursuing active leads in the investigation. Several search warrants have been secured.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hoquiam Police at 360-532-0892