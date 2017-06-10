UPDATE: Hoquiam Police investigate Domestic Violence death

Updated 6:35 PM

The Hoquiam Police Department and Grays Harbor County Coroner were on scene Saturday at a home on Perry Ave. in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam Deputy Chief Don Wertanen told KXRO on scene in the 800 block of Perry that they had been on scene since just after noon on Saturday.

In a statement from Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, 2 young children, who live at the home, told a family member that their father shot their mother.

Officers arrived and found the body of the 25 year old woman inside the home.

A 25 year old man was arrested at a home in Central Park by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Inside the home, Hoquiam Police recovered a pistol.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner will conduct an autopsy on the woman.

The 25 year old man will be booked for Murder under the Domestic Violence Act, pending charges.

Hoquiam Police say at this time it is not known what the children witnessed, but they “will later undergo a forensic interview because of their age and will be referred to counseling services.”

The investigation is ongoing.