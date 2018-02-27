Hoquiam Police get approval to surplus guns and vehicle

The topic of surplusing firearms that have been forfeited to the Hoquiam Police Department raised concerns about putting weapons back on the street.

At their Monday City Council Meeting, the City of Hoquiam was presented with a resolution that would surplus a 2003 Dodge Durango that had been totaled, a “High Point HP-45 firearm”, and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun. The weapons had been confiscated during investigations.

No immediate plans were made on how to dispose of the Durango, but the police department asked for the authority to trade the firearms to a licensed firearms dealer in exchange for “other firearms, equipment, ammunition, or other supplies” as needed.

Councilwoman Angela Forkum asked Police Chief Jeff Myers what would prevent certain types of weapons back onto the street.

In a recent Associated Press investigation, they found that sheriff’s offices and police departments across Washington have sold dozens of AR-15s, AK47s and other assault weapons since 2010.

Chief Myers told Forkum and the council that he understood the concerns, but that there was no reason for the department to hold onto weapons and in the past it had cost money to destroy them.

He also cautioned the council that while concerns have been raised about “high powered weapons”, the conversation is complex.

The motion to surplus the items was approved.