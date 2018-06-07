Hoquiam Police Department getting a new Chief

Current Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers announced that 14 year old Loric will take over his job when he accepts Chief for a Day honors this year.

According to a release, Loric suffers from the incurable disease Neurofibromatosis(NF), meaning he was born without a gene that prevents tumor growth.

The Chief For A Day Program is sponsored by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, celebrating the lives of children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or chronic medical conditions and giving them the title and an opportunity to see police operations from a completely different angle.

Loric was diagnosed with NF when he was just 9-years old. He had a tumor successfully removed from the base of his brain in 2015, however a tumor has been discovered behind his right eye and is attached to his optic nerve. Surgery was not an option and Loric has already endured 42 chemotherapy treatments.

Loric suffers from some vision loss as a result of the tumor. He will continue to have regular MRI’s to identify and treat any tumors that develop throughout his lifetime.

Loric lives on a farm in Grays Harbor with his parents, three brothers and two sisters. He enjoys complex Lego sets which kept him busy during his long days of chemotherapy, as well as reading, several genres of dance, and just being a regular teenage boy.

The Hoquiam Police Department has been participating in the Chief For A Day Program since 2014.

Loric will be issued his own HPD uniform, 2018 Commemorative Chief for a Day badge, and will be sworn in at an upcoming Hoquiam City Council meeting.

Loric will be joining 33 other “Chiefs” and “Sheriffs” from across the state on August 16, 2018 for an official ceremony at the police academy in Burien.

Leading up to the ceremony in August, he and his family will have a celebration at the police department, tour city facilities, take a tug boat ride from the Hoquiam Riverfront, be a judge at the Hoquiam Push Rods car show and later ride in the lead patrol car at the Loggers’ Playday Parade in September.

The Hoquiam Police Department is seeking donations and gifts for Loric and his family to make this day as special as possible as well as purchase needed items for the family. We appreciate and thank you for your support!

To make a donation, contact the Hoquiam Police Department at 215 10th St, Hoquiam, WA or (360) 532-0892