Hoquiam Police achieve state re-accreditation

The Hoquiam Police Department has achieved state re-accreditation.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers tells KXRO that he is very proud of the members of the Hoquiam Police Department for the presentation of their re-accreditation plaque Wednesday night at the fall conference of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

He says every member of the department worked hard over the last four years to demonstrate they follow their policies and procedures which match the best practice standards as outlined in WASPC Accreditation.

The Hoquiam Police Department was first accredited in 2013.

During the on-site inspection at the end of September, the department was required to fully meet 132 WASPC standards.

They passed the re-accreditation inspection with a “clean report”.

Chief Myers said “I commend the hard work of Officer Phil High, who as our Accreditation Manager, had to create all the files and secure all the proofs of compliance from the last four years.

He accomplished this task while working his regular patrol duties, even while on the graveyard shift.”

Myers also commended Officer Gaddis and Sgt. Krohn for their work with the department’s evidence room.

Myers said “this award is a manifestation of what I see and experience every day at HPD- dedicated professionals proudly working to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”