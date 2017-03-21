Hoquiam picks new superintendent

The Hoquiam School District has decided on a new Superintendent.

In a release from the district they say that Friday evening the Hoquiam School Board selected Dr. Mike Villarreal as the district’s next superintendent.

His employment is dependent on his acceptance and successful negotiation of a contract.

The Board hopes to approve his contract this Wednesday at their regular Board meeting.

Fourteen candidates submitted applications for the superintendent position and the School Board narrowed that group to four finalists.

The finalist interviewed with Staff, Community Members, and the School Board last Wednesday and Thursday.

Board president Chris Eide said “The Board feels that all four of the finalists were very qualified but Mike’s character, communication style, and management abilities make him a great fit for Hoquiam and will allow us to continue our success into the future.”

Villarreal’s current position is Director of Federal and State Programs for the Othello School District.

He was also the Assistant Superintendent from 2007 to 2016 and he received a Doctorate of Education from WSU in 2011.

Villarreal is replacing Superintendent Mike Parker who announced his retirement last year after 11 years with the district.