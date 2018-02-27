Hoquiam Middle School closed today following threat

Parents received calls this morning from the Hoquiam School District, telling them not to bring students to Hoquiam Middle School.

Speaking with Superintendent Dr. Mike Villarreal, he tells KXRO that a “threat to a staff member” has led to the middle school closing for the day as the incident is investigated.

“We’re taking it seriously, and are working with Hoquiam Police as they investigate.”

The Hoquiam Middle School has been closed to all activities for the day. No other Hoquiam schools are impacted and are operating as normal today.

Chief Jeff Myers tells KXRO that threats were found on a board at the school.

Police officers are on scene at the middle school as they look into the threat.

No details about the source of the threat or who issued it has been released.

We will be following this story as it develops.