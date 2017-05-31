Hoquiam man arrested for death at Donkey Creek, 3 passengers found to have been in truck

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing a local man with his truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office they arrested the 31 year old Hoquiam man on May 30 for the incident that took place at the Donkey Creek Campground on May 27.

The man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Corrections Facility for Homicide 2nd Degree.

They say the investigation also revealed the identity of three passengers in the vehicle: a 27 year old Hoquiam woman, a 29 year old Hoquiam man and a 30 year old Hoquiam woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says that these people were interviewed and the prosecutor will be reviewing their knowledge and involvement in the incident for consideration of further charges.

The arrest came as a result of a tip developed by a Hoquiam Police Officer who was familiar with the suspect.

They say the investigation continues and involves Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, the Hoquiam Police Department and the Quinault Indian Nation Police.

The Hoquiam man will be given a preliminary court appearance later this afternoon.

The truck believed to be involved in the crime at the Donkey Creek campground is currently in police custody.

Saturday morning, around 1:30 am, following an argument, a 20 year old Taholah man and a 19 year old Aberdeen man were hit by a truck on a gravel bar near Humptulips, following an argument according to witnesses.

20 year old Jimmy Smith-Kramer died of his injuries.