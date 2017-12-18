Hoquiam man arrested after barricading in apartment

A man in Hoquiam was arrested after threatening people and barricading himself in his apartment.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday morning at about 6:15am they were sent to the 400 block of Queen Avenue for a report of a disorderly subject threatening neighbors with a firearm.

When officers arrived the reporting person said a man broke the window to his RV and threatened that he had a gun.

According to police while officers were talking to the reporting person, the suspect threw a glass bottle from the other side of a fence, but it missed the officers.

The suspect was a 33 year old Hoquiam man who police recognized and had a history of substance abuse, mental health issues, and has violently resisted arrest in the past.

Police say the man armed himself with a metal pipe and threw it at officers when he was ordered to drop it.

The suspect then barricaded himself in his apartment.

According to police the man told them he was hearing voices and he threatened to kill the officers and others.

An officer on scene was a trained crisis negotiator and a counselor from the Grays Harbor Crisis Clinic was called to the location in an attempt to obtain a peaceful resolution.

Police say when the crisis negotiator, crisis clinic counselor, and the man’s mother advised they were certain that he would not come out of the apartment on his own, they forced entry at about 7:45am.

A TASER was used to subdue the man and he was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Charges for malicious mischief and disorderly conduct will be forwarded to the Hoquiam City Prosecutor.