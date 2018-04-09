Hoquiam man arrested after assault on elderly man and dog

A Hoquiam man was arrested after an elderly man and his dog were assaulted.

The Hoquiam Police Department says that on Friday night at about 10:15pm an officer on patrol in the area of the 700 block of Levee Street was flagged down by a man yelling for help.

They say a 77-year old Hoquiam man was found down on the sidewalk and reported he had just been assaulted by a heavy-set male who appeared to be intoxicated.

The victim said the suspect, a 33-year old Hoquiam man who he did not know, approached him while he was out walking his 11-year old Pug for the evening.

According to the victim the suspect made some sort of comment about not being afraid of the dog as it barked at him, then without provocation, the suspect reportedly kicked the dog several times and struck the 77-year old in the head.

The victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect fled on foot.

A witness said she was about to call 911 when she saw the officer turn down the street.

A passerby had heard the man calling for help and had also pulled over to assist just before the officer arrived.

According to Police, officers recognized the suspect by the clothing description because they noticed him earlier in the evening.

The suspect was found walking in the 800 block of Emerson Ave where he denied any confrontation with the elderly man and dog.

But police say the witness positively identified the suspect and he was arrested.

The victim was treated at the scene by Hoquiam paramedics and it did not appear he nor his dog sustained any significant injuries.

The suspect was booked in the Hoquiam City Jail for assault and animal cruelty.