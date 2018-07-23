Hoquiam is 7th most affordable city in the state

According to a new study, Hoquiam is the 7th most affordable place in Washington to live.

SmartAsset held their fourth annual study of cities in the state, ranking them on “an affordability index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income.”

The most affordable cities and counties were those in which total housing costs on an average house accounted for the smallest proportion of the median income.

Hoquiam shows annual closing costs of just under $4000, but property taxes, mortgage, and homeowners insurance lower than most of the cities within the Top 10. Also looked at in the city is how these numbers compare to the median income.

Union Gap, ranking 2nd on the list, is the only city showing showed lower numbers in all categories compared to Hoquiam.

For Property Tax, Hoquiam ranks 5th in the state, with Aberdeen ranking 9th.

In Homeowner’s Insurance and Mortgage Payment, Hoquiam ranked 2nd overall, only sitting behind Union Gap. Aberdeen ranked 7th in the state for the same category.

Grays Harbor County as a whole ranked 2670 nationwide.

Check out the table below for a more detailed look at the statewide leaders:

Rank City Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner’s Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 West Richland, WA $5,342 $2,285 $645 $9,405 $84,419 44.11 2 Union Gap, WA $2,680 $998 $299 $4,358 $37,202 41.91 3 Ephrata, WA $4,379 $1,628 $470 $6,842 $56,989 40.38 4 Town and Country, WA $2,544 $1,979 $522 $7,600 $60,768 39.78 5 Quincy, WA $4,164 $1,564 $426 $6,209 $51,508 39.59 6 Finley, WA $2,585 $2,048 $565 $8,237 $63,167 38.49 7 Hoquiam, WA $3,947 $1,283 $308 $4,493 $37,628 37.86 8 Prairie Ridge, WA $2,767 $2,755 $659 $9,600 $73,865 37.64 9 Otis Orchards-East Farms, WA $2,596 $2,471 $578 $8,414 $63,563 36.58 10 Cavalero, WA $3,020 $3,526 $934 $13,605 $98,821 36.49

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Washington