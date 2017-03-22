Hoquiam grad Smith takes title at USC Trojan Invitational

By KXRO News
|
Mar 22, 6:38 AM

A Hoquiam graduate got a win at a college track meet over the weekend.

Washington State’s Cole Smith won an event Saturday at the USC Trojan Invitational at Loker Stadium/Cromwell Field on the USC campus.

Smith, a redshirt senior from Hoquiam, won the men’s javelin with a heave of 216-feet 7 inches, a five-foot Personal Record achieved on his final throw of the day.

Smith also captured fifth place in the high jump as he cleared a height of 6-4 ¾.

For the full story from WSU Athletics visit the link below.

http://www.wsucougars.com/news/2017/3/18/track-field-allen-smith-kamasi-capture-cougar-wins-at-usc-trojan-invite.aspx

 

