Hoquiam grad Smith takes title at USC Trojan Invitational

A Hoquiam graduate got a win at a college track meet over the weekend.

Washington State’s Cole Smith won an event Saturday at the USC Trojan Invitational at Loker Stadium/Cromwell Field on the USC campus.

Smith, a redshirt senior from Hoquiam, won the men’s javelin with a heave of 216-feet 7 inches, a five-foot Personal Record achieved on his final throw of the day.

Smith also captured fifth place in the high jump as he cleared a height of 6-4 ¾.

