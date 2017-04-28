Hoquiam flushing hydrants; residents may see it in their water

The City of Hoquiam will be flushing hydrants throughout the city for the next 2 months.

In a release from the city, they say that the Public Works Department will be running their preventative maintenance program to annually clean over 60 miles of waterlines and check fire hydrant operation throughout the city.

This means that flushing hydrants is needed to loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines.

The flushing is scheduled to begin next week and will continue through June 23, 2017.

This material is not harmful to your health but it can temporarily cause discolored water.

Customers may notice some discoloration or a change in water pressure when flushing is being done in their area. The city recommends that any customers who see some coloring or sediment in their water should let the water flow for 5-15 minutes clear their plumbing.

With their 61 miles of pipe, it is expected to take approximately 45 days to complete the flushing.

Flushing hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Flushing often involves release of large volumes of water from fire hydrants, and residents may notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains.

For any questions or concerns, contact Public Works Superintendent Al Telecky at (360) 538-3966 or atelecky@cityofhoquiam.com.

