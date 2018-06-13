Hoquiam fire suspected as arson

Hoquiam Fire and Police were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on Lincoln Street Tuesday afternoon.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said in a statement that HPD officers arrived at the scene shortly before an engine from the Hoquiam Fire Department.

Officers discovered a small fire on the siding of a vacant house. The fire had extended into the wall, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Since the house was vacant without power service, fire investigators from the Hoquiam Police Department, Hoquiam Fire Department and Ocean Shores Fire Department processed the scene for evidence.

At this time, the fire is suspected to be arson.

Anyone who witnessed anyone near the home, or has nearby video security systems which show anyone near where the fire started, is encouraged to call Sgt. Shane Krohn at 360-532-0892 x 278. Reference HPD Case 18-H07050.

The investigation is ongoing.