Hoquiam Fire Chief Paul Dean retiring

Hoquiam Fire Chief Paul Dean is retiring.

Announcing his retirement at the Hoquiam City Council meeting on Monday, Dean says that all of his years with the city have been rewarding and that he already has plans for what he will do when he steps aside.

“After almost 38 years, it’s been a great ride, it’s been great place to work. It’s going to be kind of a bittersweet experience for me, but I’ve got a really long honey-do list.”

Dean has been Fire Chief since 2012, previously serving as Assistant Fire Chief for 10 years, and Firefighter & Paramedic since 1980.

Dean is scheduled to end his time with Hoquiam on October 1.