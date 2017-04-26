Hoquiam drive-by shooting reported a day after Aberdeen drive-by

Following a drive-by shooting reported on Sunday in South Aberdeen, the Hoquiam Police Department says that they had a drive-by in their town.

According to police, late Monday night, officers received several calls about shots fired near 4th and N Streets in Hoquiam.

After searching the area, a 24-year old Hoquiam woman came to the police department, saying that her vehicle had been shot at in the 700 block of N Street while she was next to it.

The woman told police that a “dark colored Honda Civic type vehicle” had circled the block, and when they drove past she saw what looked like a small pistol in the driver’s hand.

She says that three shots were fired at her vehicle, hitting it several times.

The woman said there was at least 4 people inside the car as it sped away.

The woman and a 19-year old Hoquiam man were able to crouch behind the car when the shots were fired; neither were injured.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident are encouraged to contact Det. Grossi at 360-532-0892 x295 or Det. Pearson at 360-532-0892 x102.