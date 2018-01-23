Hoquiam downtown detours will be coming to an end

As many businesses and drivers in Hoquiam are seeing the impacts of water main work on city streets, the City says that it will be moving forward shortly.

Some roads have been shut down in front of businesses, blocking thousands of cars that travel on Simpson Avenue every day.

On Monday night, Hoquiam Councilman Ben Winkelman asked, on behalf of the businesses, what can be expected moving forward.

City Administrator Brian Shay said that the work in downtown is expected to be finished in around 3 weeks.

Work will continue on the Simpson Avenue Water Line Replacement Project as crews replace pipes that were originally installed “approximately 100 years ago”.

During the project, traffic will be detoured around the work site and Simpson Avenue will be closed one block at a time. Access to some areas will be disrupted. Signs are posted throughout the city to detour traffic.

Residents or businesses with questions are encouraged to contact City Administrator Shay.

Project Related Questions

Brian Shay, City Administrator

(360) 538-3983

bshay@cityofhoquiam.com

Photo from Third Shift Vintage

Vintage Metal "Detour" Sign in Orange and Black (c.1970s)