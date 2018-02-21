Hoquiam detours will end soon, but it is not the end of work

Traffic in Hoquiam will return to normal soon, but more work is planned.

The City of Hoquiam posted an update saying that workers will continue the Simpson Avenue Waterline Replacement Project and begin replacing several waterlines that cross Simpson Avenue along the 2300 and 2400 blocks.

Once this work is completed, the current traffic control detour will be restored to normal traffic.

Following this project, work will begin in early March on the Ontario Street Stormwater Repair Project.

“The first task to install a new manhole at the intersection of Simpson and Ontario which will be connected to an existing manhole in the middle of Simpson Avenue. Once this work is finished, the contractor will pave and reopen all of Simpson to two lanes of traffic.”

This work is expected to take two weeks to complete and a new detour will be in place.

By late March, the City says that work will move on to replacing the water main that extends from Ontario to 27th and additional lines that cross Simpson Avenue in the 2600 block.

The City says that it appreciates your patience as they replace our aging water and stormwater utility lines.

For additional information, please contract Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay at bshay@cityofhoquiam.com.