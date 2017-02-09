Hoquiam City Hall closed until 12:15 today

Hoquiam City Hall is closed this morning.

In a release, the City of Hoquiam announced that City Hall will be closed on Thursday February 9, 2017 from 8:50 am until 12:15 pm, while employees attend customer service training.

The City apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause as they “seek to further enhance our ability to provide excellent public service to our citizens and other customers”.

City workers and offices outside of City Hall are not expected to be impacted and will operate as usual.