Hoquiam church hosting free meals
By KXRO News
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

Free meals will be available in Hoquiam to assist those in need.

In a release, the Saron Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches announced that they will begin hosting a monthly free community meal, and they say that “All are welcome”.

Senior Pastor Michelle de Beauchamp said about this event, “We decided we wanted to provide a meal for our Grays Harbor neighbors. This is not a religious worship, but rather a free resource for the community. At Saron Lutheran and First Presbyterian, we feel our mission is to support the community and give back to those who live here. These monthly meals are one of the ways we are trying to live out this call.”

The churches tell KXRO that they will hold the monthly program on the 4th Wednesday of each month, starting on Wednesday, February 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm inside the shared church facility at 708 8th Street in Hoquiam.

“All are welcome to attend this meal,” Associate Pastor Jeani  Shofner added. “We know it can be hard to get across town to the other places hot meals are offered. We are hoping this ministry can grow to become more frequent in the future.”

The upcoming dates for this free community meal in Hoquiam are;

  • February 28
  • March 28
  • April 25
  • May 23.

For more information, please contact Saron Lutheran Church at 360-532-4611.

