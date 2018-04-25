Hoquiam breaks temperature record
By KXRO News
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 6:31 AM

Hoquiam hit a record high temperature on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, Hoquiam reached 81 degrees at Bowerman Airport, and they weren’t the only recordbreakers.


This topped the previous high for April 24, set at 72 degrees in 1992.

More sunshine is expected over the next two days with highs near 79 degrees anticipated, although the record high temperatures for today and tomorrow were set at 83 degrees in 1979 and 1987 respectively.

 

 

 

