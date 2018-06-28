Hood to Coast will start and end in Seabrook in 2019

Following the local success of the Hood to Coast Washington relay at Seabrook, the town and the race have announced that next year the relay will start and end at the beach town.

Seabrook only recently completed their second year hosting the end to the one-day, 77 mile relay race.

In a release, they say that last year’s inaugural Hood to Coast Washington had a significant economic impact on the Grays Harbor community.

With the conclusion of this year’s Hood to Coast, the Relay Series has decided to make Seabrook the start and finish line of next year’s Hood to Coast Washington.

They say that the decision came due to the location being easier for runners to get up and go on race day.

“It is a fantastic honor,” says Seabrook founder Casey Roloff . “Hood to Coast is an amazing series that we have been proud to be a part of and our community loves it. We are glad to play an even bigger role next year.”

In total, the relay featured 360 entries, with over 97% of participants from outside Grays Harbor.

Representatives from Seabrook and Hood to Coast were not available for comment on Wednesday, but based on maps generated by KXRO, if they maintain the same length the entirety of the race would be within Grays Harbor.

Maps generated by KXRO based on Google Maps

The Hood to Coast website says that course maps will be available soon and the 2019 Registration will open in Fall 2018.

Registration for Hood to Coast 2019 can be made in Fall 2018 at http://htcraceseries.com/event/htcwa/ and booking a stay at Seabrook can be made at seabrookwa.com.