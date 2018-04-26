Hometown Sanitation to take over garbage service in Aberdeen

The City of Aberdeen is changing their garbage company.

In June of last year, Aberdeen chose to terminate their contract with Harold LeMay Enterprises in order to be able to enter into negotiations on rates.

Public Works Director Rick Sangder said at that time that the city had “continually renewed with minimal negotiations for several decades”.

Following a Request for Proposal, the City advertised the Solid Waste Franchising for all residents, receiving submissions from both LeMay and Hometown Sanitation.

In a report, it recommended that the city accept the proposal from Hometown Sanitation saying that they were the only responsive submission.

Sangder said that of the proposals, only Hometown Sanitation submitted a proposal that met the criteria set by the city that would reduce the rates for residents.

Roger Swalander, Site Manager for LeMay of Grays Harbor said during public comment that they have provided service to Aberdeen since 1958, and that they submitted a proposal that would continue that service.

Starting this fall, Hometown Sanitation will be handling all garbage and recycling service within Aberdeen.