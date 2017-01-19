Hiring events for Overstock jobs next week

“Meet and Greet” sessions are being held next week for anyone interested in the new Overstock.com facility at the Satsop Business Park.

On Tuesday, January 24, Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, Worksource Grays Harbor will be facilitating the event featuring representatives from Overstock on hand to speak with prospective employees about the company and career opportunities.

The event is specifically for jobs as “Customer Service Representatives”. These full-time jobs are expected to pay $12.50 an hour at hiring, with medical, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits. A 401k with employer match is also being offered.

The meet and greet sessions are scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm and 4-6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at Grays Harbor College. On Thursday, representatives will be at the Satsop Business Park from 10am-2pm.

Anyone interested is asked to bring their resumes.

Applications are also available online for those who cannot attend the event.

For questions, contact Nancy Estergard at Grays Harbor College, 360-538-4012

Tuesday, 01/24/2017 10 am-2 pm & 4-6 pm Grays Harbor College 1620 Edward P Smith Drive Aberdeen, WA Wednesday, 01/25/2017 10 am-2 pm & 4-6 pm Grays Harbor College 1620 Edward P Smith Drive Aberdeen, WA (Signs and parking lower campus Shuttle available from Bishop Center) Thursday, 01/26/2017 10 am-2 pm Satsop Business Park 150 Technology Lane Elma, WA (Follow signs once there)

OVERSTOCK.COM IS EXCITED TO BE ADDING 150 CUSTOMER CARE SPECIALISTS TO OUR E-COMMERCE FAMILY AT THE SATSOP BUSINESS PARK IN ELMA, WA.

Job Summary

​The Customer Service Representative ​ will communicate with customers and respond to inquiries regarding products and services. And will also handle and resolve any complaints or concerns that the customer may have.​

Job Responsibilities​

Placing orders for customers

Communicate with customers via telephone and email to provide information about products and services.

Responsible for handling customer contacts which include, placing orders, reviewing existing order status, setting up buyers remorse returns, checking shipping status and tracking and contacting carriers if neccessary.

Be knowledgeable as to all aspects of frontline customer care and be able to think outside the box if neccessary to resolve any issue that arises.

Organize, plan and prioritize work load.

Able to help and instruct other agents as to the best path to resolve the customers issue.

Work on other assigned special projects as needed.

Perform other duties as required and assigned by manager and upper management.

Follow legal policies as directed.

Job Requirements​

1 year of customer service experience in a call center preferable, but not necessary.

Must have proficient organizational skills and the ability to multi-task.

Must be proficient with written and verbal communication skills, email, internet usage, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook.

Adapt to changes in job requirements, learning and applying new skills as needed to ensure the company’s success.​

Education​