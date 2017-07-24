Hiker rescued in Olympic National Park after being missing a week

A 71 year old woman who was missing for a week in the Olympic National Park was rescued.

A Coast Guard aircrew assisted local responders Sunday in medically evacuating the hiker who reportedly went missing a week ago.

The Coast Guard says that at 7:15pm Sunday night, a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles hoisted the hiker, who reportedly suffered from dehydration and fatigue, and safely transferred her to awaiting medical personnel at the Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a call at about 5pm from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center requesting assistance in transporting the hiker.

Rangers with the U.S. National Park Service found the woman about 10 miles south of Port Angeles, after crews had been searching for her for nearly a week.

She had no reported injuries at the time of the rescue.