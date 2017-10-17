High Wind Watch increased to High Wind Warning

A High Wind Warning has been placed on Coastal Washington for Wednesday.

Starting at 11am and ending at 11pm, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning.

The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

Wind speeds will increase Wednesday morning and last into the evening.

Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 40 mph are possible, with gusts of 55.

Tree damage and scattered power outages are to be expected, as this is the first first event of this magnitude this season.

The National Weather Service reminds residents that high winds can topple trees onto roads, vehicles, and rooftops. Falling trees or large branches have been known to cause fatalities during windstorms.

They advise you to secure loose outdoor objects or light-weight furniture before the winds arrive.