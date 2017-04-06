High wind watch for Friday

A storm system passing mainly to the west of Washington on Friday will bring a good chance of windy conditions to our area.

There is a high wind watch in effect for tomorrow as the National Weather Service says 25 to 40 MPH winds with gusts up to 60 MPH are possible.

The strongest winds are most likely to occur on Friday afternoon and evening as a deep low pressure system moves by to the west of the coast.

Tree damage and power outages are possible.

The weather service says a high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event with sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger.

Associated with this storm will be growing surf conditions affecting the Clam Dig in Twin Harbors Friday evening.

The Surf will grow to 22-28’ on Friday making beaches very hazardous with long wave run –up, potential for numerous sneaker waves, over-topping of piers and jetties and significant beach erosion.

DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK TO THE SEA.