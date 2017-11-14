High wind warnings in effect today for Grays Harbor/Pacific County

A Wind Advisory is effect until midnight tonight for Grays Harbor.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory, starting early this morning and running until midnight in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and the coastal communities.

Wind speeds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are anticipated.

The strongest winds are anticipated during the midday through early evening.

High winds can cause power outages, bring down small or weak trees, and send smaller tree limbs flying.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 4pm this afternoon until 4am on Wednesday for North Pacific County.

Wind speeds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph could occur in the Willapa Hills.