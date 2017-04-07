High wind warning today

There is a high wind warning for today stretching into this evening.

The National Weather Service says the high wind warning will be in effect from 9am this morning till 11pm tonight.

Winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected.

The winds will increase late in the morning and will peak during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The weather service says the locations that are going to be affected include Westport, Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Copalis Beach, Pacific Beach, La Push, and Forks.

Winds of this strength can topple trees and power poles, damage roofs, and produce power outages.

Associated with this storm will be growing surf conditions affecting the Clam Dig in Twin Harbors tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory that lasts from 2pm through midnight tonight.

DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK TO THE SEA.