High Wind Warning for Pacific County and the South Beach

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect from noon Tuesday, January 17, 2017 until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017, for the South Washington Coast.

South winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts 70 mph are forecast for the beaches and headlands.

Coastal communities will see winds from the south at 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50-60 mph. Winds will increase Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and cause power interruptions. Expect tree damage and power interruptions. Travel may be difficult due to damaged trees in the roadway.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Headland areas and beaches are vulnerable to very strong wind gusts that may pose a safety hazard for individuals. Extreme caution should be taken by clam diggers and others using the beaches. Never turn your back to the ocean. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Trees may fall across roadways with little warning.