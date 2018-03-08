High Wind Warning for Pacific County

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning that will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 8, until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast throughout Pacific County.

Winds are expected to increase mid-morning with the strongest winds expected mid-day and through the afternoon. The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and cause power interruptions.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Headland areas and beaches are vulnerable to very strong wind gusts that may pose a safety hazard for individuals. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Trees may fall across roadways with little warning. Isolated power outages are possible

Please visit the NWS website at http://www.weather.gov/portland for the most up to date weather information. This page brings up all advisories, watches, and warnings for the Southwest Washington area.