High Wind Warning for Coastal Washington

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for Grays Harbor,l from 3am through 3pm on Monday.

Sustained winds of 30-40 mph may hit Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Westport, Aberdeen, Moclips and Taholah with possible gusts to 60 mph.

The highest winds are expected Monday morning through midday Monday.

Heavy rain will also come with the storm with 1-2” of rain expected over the next 48 hours throughout the county.

Waves along the beaches are expected to grow to 18’ – 22’ midday Monday and last into the evening. Significant beach erosion and wave run-up is possible.

Power outages could occur at any time during this storm event. Remember to NEVER use portable generators indoors or near windows or doors.