High Wind Warning for Coastal Washington
By KXRO News
|
Nov 12, 2017 @ 2:18 PM

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for Grays Harbor,l from 3am through 3pm on Monday.

Sustained winds of 30-40 mph may hit Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Westport, Aberdeen, and with possible gusts to 60 mph.

The highest winds are expected Monday morning through midday Monday.

Heavy rain will also come with the storm with 1-2” of rain expected over the next 48 hours throughout the county.

Waves along the beaches are expected to grow to 18’ – 22’ midday Monday and last into the evening. Significant beach erosion and wave run-up is possible.

Power outages could occur at any time during this storm event. Remember to NEVER use portable generators indoors or near windows or doors.

Related Content

3rd count of 2017 ballots brings turnout over 34%
One candidate closes vote gap; one local race swit...
General Election: Full Results
Another storm set to hit Grays Harbor tonight
September food inspections saw 500+ points against...
Two car collision sends two to the hospital
Comments