High Surf Advisory for Ocean Shores and Westport

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a High Surf Advisory for local beaches, in effect starting at midnight tonight and running through to 6 pm Saturday.

Waves are expected to reach swells of 16 to 20 feet, with a period of 17 to 19 seconds.

High waves are expected to start developing late Friday night and run through Saturday afternoon. The highest waves may occur early Saturday morning.

“This swell train has a fairly long period at 17 to 19 seconds…which means waves will have higher energy allowing them to run farther up beaches.”

These large swells are dangerous to anyone on the beaches as the waves could sweep quickly up beaches and bring debris with them.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.