High school soccer is coming to North Pacific County this Fall

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that both South Bend and Raymond school boards have approved an interlocal agreement establishing combined boys and girls soccer programs.

The program will begin with girls soccer in the fall of 2018, with boys soccer beginning spring 2019.

Both programs will compete in the 1A Evergreen League.

“Student meetings held earlier indicated strong interest from high school boys and girls. In addition, the popular and highly participated Willapa Harbor Youth Soccer Club has an established tradition of area soccer for younger students. Several community members and school staff members have shown interest in supporting the new combine.”

The interlocal agreement will form a “bi-district soccer governing board”.

That board will consist of both district superintendents, a school board member from each district, and an athletic director from one of the schools rotated each year.

“I believe athletics can provide many benefits to the overall education of students. It seems only natural that our two schools cooperate to give students this opportunity, one that would be less possible on our own. The addition of soccer will increase options for our students, and perhaps involve students who have not previously participated in high school athletics. We look forward to forming stronger relationships with our community youth programs, promoting teamwork between our two student bodies, and working together to create a competitive high school soccer program for Willapa Harbor students.”

Costs for the soccer combine will be evenly split between both South Bend and Raymond districts.

Next steps include hiring coaches, obtaining equipment, and further developing program logistics.

Questions can be directed to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara at jtienhaa@southbendschools.org or by calling 875-6041.