Help needed to identify Elma bank robber

Elma Police are looking for anyone who knows the identity of a bank robber.

Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz says that her officers were called just before 5pm on Thursday to the Anchor Bank at 216 3rd Street for a reported armed robbery.

According to witness statements, and surveillance video, a white male walked into the bank with a dark cloth covering his face.

The man is seen pointing a hand gun at 3 bank tellers and demanding money.

The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as approximately 6’ tall with a medium build. During the robbery the man was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Officers from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Montesano Police, Hoquiam Police, Washington State Patrol, Washington Fish and Wildlife, and State Parks all responded to area to assist in trying to locate the suspect.

According to Chief Shultz FBI will be assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the bank robbery, please call the Elma Police Department at (360)482-3131 or 911.