Heavy rain tonight and tomorrow could cause flooding

2-8-17 1:45pm – The National Weather Service has forecast heavy rain beginning tonight and lasting into Thursday.

Gusty winds will accompany this rain event.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tells KXRO that as a result, all rivers in the county will rise quickly and approach flood stage.

The Chehalis River is forecast to reach flood Stage (21’) some time Saturday night but then quickly recede.

No other rivers are expected to flood.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued from 10:00 pm Friday through 10:00 pm Saturday.

All low lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event.

Small streams and rivers could overflow their banks due to the heavy rain and localized snow melt.