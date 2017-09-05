Heat Advisory continues today

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 10pm today.

The National Weather Service says that high temperatures in Western Washington are expected to reach between 90-95 degrees today in much of the region.

Low temperatures overnight will drop to 60 to 70, although some areas will stay warmer.

They remind residents that the heat will pose a high risk for people without access to air conditioning.

The elderly, people without access to air conditioning, and anyone engaged in prolonged outdoor activities will be particularly vulnerable during this heat episode.

Local power demand is expected to be at high levels.