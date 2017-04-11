Did you hear an AHAB Sirens in Pacific County?

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is asking what residents think if they hear a siren.

According to their newsletter, in mid-February, a number of local people posted on Facebook that they were concerned after hearing a siren that they thought could possibly be an AHAB siren.

PCEMA says that in order to better educate the public on the AHAB siren warning system, they need input.

Director Scott McDougall said, “Do you live in a community that utilizes a rooftop fire siren? If so, does it create confusion in your mind as to whether the noise you are hearing is a fire or AHAB siren? Would your decision to evacuate be delayed by confusion over which siren you were hearing?“

In addition, PCEMA is also asking for volunteers on the North Cove of Willapa Bay to listen during their monthly test for “any of North Cove’s four sirens” to make sure that they are working as expected.

You can share your thoughts and a general description of where you live with the PCEMA.

Contact Director Scott McDougall via email at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us or by calling (360) 642 or 875-9338.