Health inspections in June released; 12 local businesses cited

In June, 12 local businesses were cited during monthly inspections, according to Kristina Hollatz with the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division.

The hardest hit in June was the You & I Market in Pacific Beach. Following a complaint to the Health Department, the gas station and convenience store received 50 red points and 3 blue.

Following the May inspections when Casa Mia was cited for 40 red and 3 blue points, a reinspection saw that number drop to 3 blue at the restaurant.

The Hoquiam Shell station saw 5 red points docked against them.

Montesano saw the largest number of citations per city, with the Thriftway deli receiving 25 red and 12 blue, the Crow’s Nest receiving 10 red, El Rancho earning 10 red and 2 blue, and Westside Pizza marked for 10 red violations.

In Aberdeen, the Walmart Deli and Bakery was marked for 25 red points, while Mazatlan saw 15 red points.

The Porthole Pub in Ocean Shores received 25 red and 5 blue points from the Health Department, while Little Richard’s in Westport saw 25 red points marked against then.

The State Health Department defined “Red” violations as food handling practices that are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses, while “Blue” are maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.