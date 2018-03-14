Health inspections find multiple citations

Multiple Grays Harbor businesses were hit with red points in the latest health inspections that were released.

The Grays Harbor Environmental Health Division tells KXRO that 15 businesses received points on their latest inspections and 12 of them received the more serious red points.

Denny’s received the most points with 40 red and 7 blue points.

Miller House Catering in East County had 35 red points and the Montesano Thriftway had 30 red along with 5 blue points.

Also in Montesano, the C&T Food Mart was docked for 25 red and 5 blue.

In South Aberdeen the Sunshine Deli received 30 red points and Thai Carrot was cited for 30 red and 3 blue.

In Westport Capt’n Jacks Espresso was docked for 15 red and 22 blue points.

“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill food borne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food

storing food

serving practices

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.

Each violation has a numerical value based on its risk of food borne illness. Therefore, there are more points given for red critical violations than for blue violations. Whenever possible, violations found during the inspection are corrected immediately. Red critical items found during the inspection must be corrected immediately. Examples would be re-heating a food to 165° F, putting it into the refrigerator or discarding the food.

The complete inspection list can be found below.