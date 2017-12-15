Head-on collision sends two to Harborview

A head-on collision north of Hoquiam injured five and sent two people to Harborview.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 5:00pm yesterday evening a 75 year old Copalis Beach man was heading north on Highway 101 about 3 miles north of Hoquiam in a 1998 Dodge Durango.

According to the state patrol the man crossed over the center line and hit a 2001 Dodge Dakota head-on and both cars came to rest in the highway.

The Dakota was being driven by a 34 year old man from Chehalis.

Both drivers were air-lifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and three passengers who were in the Dakota were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

The state patrol says the cause of the accident is under investigation and the highway was blocked for five hours.