Head-on collision leads to fatality

A head-on collision near the Grays Harbor and Pacific County Line proved fatal.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that last night at about 8:40pm a 32 year old South Bend man was heading north on Highway 101 about a mile north of the county line when his 1996 Nissan Pick-Up crossed the center line.

The truck hit a 1992 Toyota Tercel, which was heading south, head-on.

The 18 year old Raymond woman who was driving the Tercel died from her injuries.

According to the State Patrol she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the pick-up and his passenger, a 26 year old Raymond man, were both transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of the collision and the charges are under investigation.