Hazardous Waste disposal in Grays Harbor limited

The Grays Harbor County’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility is now on a limited schedule.

The Grays Harbor Department of Public Services announced that the facility, located at the LeMay Transfer Station at 4201 Olympic Highway, just outside of Aberdeen, will now only be open to residents on the first Saturday and the first Wednesday of each month from 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

They tell KXRO that the decision to reduce hours was voted on by the Grays Harbor County Commissioners following state Legislators’ failure to pass a capital budget.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is just one of many projects funded by the State’s capital budget.

“Materials accepted at this facility are identified by the Department of Ecology as flammable, corrosive, toxic, or reactive when discarded. Examples of these materials are adhesives, paints, degreasers, acids, herbicides, pesticides, batteries, gasoline, oil, antifreeze, and more.”

Any questions in regards to this closure may be directed to the Grays Harbor County’s Solid Waste Division at (360) 249-4222.