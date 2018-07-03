Hawaiian Chieftain turns 30

The tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain will turn 30 years old on Saturday July 7th.

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport tells KXRO that they will celebrate the occasion as the Chieftain is home at Seaport Landing.

Build in Lahaina, HI in 1988, the Chieftain is a steel hulled 103 foot gaff rigged topsail ketch, designed to be reminiscent of early colonial passenger and packet ships that traded among Atlantic coastal cities and towns in the 1850’s.

Originally commissioned as a private yacht and privately owned by Laurence “Baron” Dorcy Jr., the Chieftain first sailed with the Lady Washington in 1994, and in 2005 was purchased by the Historical Seaport. The Seaport says that she hosted over 5000 students in 2017 alone.

The Chieftain is currenting the training vessel for the newly developed Sea School Northwest, the Historical Seaport’s new maritime workforce development program.

Program Director Hali Boyd says “Starting your training on a traditional vessel like tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain, you learn the fundamentals of being a good deckhand out in the elements. You learn knots and line handling, how to stand watch, teamwork, and awareness of your surroundings. All of these core skills prepare you go in and be effective on a modern vessel.”

On July 7th, the public is invited to celebrate the Hawaiian Chieftain.

Seaport Landing will offer vessel tours by donation from 10am-1pm, and Lady Washington will take ticketed guests sailing between 11am-1pm.

At 1pm a birthday cake will be cut, followed by live entertainment, games, and activities.

Guest can purchase a combined ticket for a Hawaiian-style BBQ buffet dinner between 2-4pm and an Evening Sail aboard the tall ships from 6-8pm.