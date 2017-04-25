Harborite named as new GHC soccer coach

The Grays Harbor College have added former Hoquiam and Aberdeen coach to the women’s soccer program.

The Chokers have announced that Ian Connell has been named as the Women’s Soccer Head Coach.

GHC said that Ian started coaching at the high school level as an assistant for Hoquiam High School in 2001, before moving in 2004 to assistant with the Aberdeen High School girls.

Ian became head coach for the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District in 2007 where he earned SCAC Coach of the Year.

After a few more years of assisting in Hoquiam and Aberdeen, Ian moved onto Timberline High School as the head girls soccer coach, taking that team to the 2016 district tournament.

As a player Ian played at Hoquiam High School and then 1 year at Grays Harbor College.