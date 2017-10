Grays Harbor College Volleyball player Brooke Spoor has been named as the NWAC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Willapa Harbor High School graduate and Raymond resident is a sophomore at GHC.

The 6-2 Choker said in a social media post,

“All of my hard work paying off,”

The Chokers are scheduled to face Green River College on Wednesday in Auburn before returning for their next home game on October 11 against Tacoma Community College at Aberdeen’s Sam Benn Gym.