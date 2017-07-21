Harbor Medical Group employee suspected of embezzlement

Grays Harbor Community Hospital released a statement on Thursday that they believe an employee of subsidiary Harbor Medical Group is guilty of embezzlement.

In the statement, an audit by local accounting firm Aiken & Sanders, Inc. found the alleged crime.

The hospital says that a Harbor Medical Group attorney has filed paperwork with the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor stating that the embezzlement occurred.

Following the discovery, they state that the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and that they resigned shortly after the alleged crime was discovered.

“As a result of these findings, HMG will be strengthening processes to enhance accountability and internal controls to mitigate risk.”

At this time, it is not known the amount of money that is alleged to have been taken, or the extent of charges against the former employee.